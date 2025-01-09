RBI Innovation Hub With IIM-A To Launch Swanari Techsprint 3.0 For Women's Financial Inclusion

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Jan 9 (KNN)

In a significant push to foster gender-focused innovation, the Reserve Innovation Hub (RBIH), the innovation arm of the Reserve Bank of India, has teamed up with IIM Ahmedabad's startup incubator, IIMA Ventures, to launch the third cohort of its

Swanari TechSprint 3.0

programme.

This initiative aims to empower fintech startups to develop solutions that advance women's financial inclusion across India.

The programme offers startups an opportunity to conceptualise, refine, and scale their gender-inclusive financial solutions through expert mentorship, funding grants, and additional support.

Speaking on the initiative, Aakarsh Naidu, Head of Fintech & Startups at RBIH, emphasised its importance, stating,“Financial inclusion is a fundamental pillar of India's growth story, and Swanari TechSprint serves as a platform to identify and support innovators dedicated to addressing the unique financial needs of women.”

The Swanari programme has been pivotal in addressing the financial challenges faced by women in India, where over 556 million women (aged 15–64, according to World Bank data) remain underserved.

The focus includes women-owned MSMEs, self-help groups, and street vendors, targeting hurdles like inactive bank accounts, limited access to savings products, and difficulty securing credit.

“Despite strides in financial inclusion, women in India still face systemic barriers to accessing tailored financial services,” said Supriya Sharma, Partner – Insights at IIMA Ventures.“The Swanari TechSprint is a call to action for fintech innovators to bridge these gaps.”

The programme is currently accepting applications from startups with gender-focused financial solutions. Eligible participants must demonstrate a minimum viable product and either have pre-seed to pre-Series A funding or show measurable traction.

Previous cohorts of the Swanari programme have spotlighted promising startups like Kaleidofin, Haqdarshak, and Sampatti Card, showcasing innovative solutions that drive financial empowerment for women.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, RBIH is committed to leveraging technology to ensure easy access to finance, with Swanari TechSprint standing out as a flagship initiative in this mission.

