Knauf Building Its Second Plant In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's Knauf has started the of a new in Ukraine to produce plasterboard and dry building mixes.

The relevant statement was made by Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevskyi on , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enterprise will be located in the Ternopil region's town of Borshchiv. The design capacity of the new production facilities includes 30 million square meters of plasterboard and 320 thousand tonnes of dry building mixes,” Kysylevskyi wrote.

In his words, the cost of this project is EUR 150 million.

It will be Knauf's second plant in Ukraine. The first plant is located and operates in the city of Kyiv. The capacity of Kyiv-based production facilities is about 25 million square meters of plasterboard and 200 thousand tonnes of dry building mixes.

Knauf's Kyiv-based plant provides jobs to 425 people. About half of them came from the Donetsk region's temporarily occupied city of Soledar.

As emphasized by Kysylevskyi, the German company first announced the suspension of any investments in Russia and then officially declared the withdrawal from the market of the aggressor state.

Knauf's main raw materials base in Ukraine is located in the Ternopil region's Borshchiv. It is a gypsum quarry, whose explored reserves will last for at least another 20 years.

A reminder that Germany's building materials manufacturer Knauf declared its intention to leave Russia and transfer its Russian business to local management after it was revealed that the company had been involved in construction works in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.