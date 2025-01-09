New Space Policy And MTCR Reforms Boost India-US Space Ties

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 9 (KNN)

In a striking evolution of India-US space relations, recent policy shifts signal a new dawn of collaboration.

Historically marked by setbacks like the 2008 sentencing of an Indian-origin businessman in the US for violating the Missile Control (MTCR) and the infamous 2005 Devas-Antrix deal embroiling Ramachandran Vishwanathan and former ISRO officials, the journey has been fraught with hurdles.

Protectionist policies on both sides long constrained commercial cooperation, but winds of change are sweeping through the sector.

During his New Delhi visit, US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan announced updates to the MTCR, enabling enhanced technology transfer and co-development.

“Our commercial and civil space partnership is set for lift-off,” Sullivan declared, aligning with India's 2023 Space Policy, which opens the industry to private players.

The US-India collaboration is already bearing fruit. ISRO and NASA's joint NISAR satellite, poised to map the globe within 12 days, launches this year.

Meanwhile, India's new spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam is primed to support small satellite launches, a burgeoning market segment.

Experts like former ISRO Satellite Centre Director M Annadurai predict a growing reliance on India for lighter payload launches as the US focuses on heavy-lift operations.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden jointly endorsed this vision in June 2023, advocating private-sector engagement across the space economy.



The MTCR reforms are expected to accelerate US firms' entry into India's space sector, particularly through partnerships leveraging India's cost-efficient technologies like the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

Under its decadal vision, India aims to expand its space economy from USD 8 billion to USD 44 billion by 2033.

According to IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka, this transformation hinges on private-sector ownership and monetisation of satellites, a stark shift from ISRO's traditionally dominant role.

As India builds indigenous capabilities like the Vikram processor and partners with global players, its emergence as a key aerospace player mirrors its success in industries like automotive.

With policy reforms and robust infrastructure, the stage is set for India and the US to redefine space cooperation in the coming decade.

