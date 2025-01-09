All Jordanians In U.S. Los Angeles Are 'Safe,' Says Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences to the and people of the friendly United States of America over of the fires that broke out in multiple forests in the city of Los Angeles, which killed a number of people and others.In a statement Thursday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's sympathy and solidarity with the friendly U.S. government and people, expressing its sincere condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.Qudah also affirmed that all Jordanians residing and present in Los Angeles are "fine."