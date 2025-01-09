All Jordanians In U.S. Los Angeles Are 'Safe,' Says Foreign Ministry
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences to the government
and people of the friendly United States of America over victims
of the fires that broke out in multiple forests in the city of Los Angeles, which killed a number of people and injured
others.
In a statement Thursday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's sympathy and solidarity with the friendly U.S. government and people, expressing its sincere condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Qudah also affirmed that all Jordanians residing and present in Los Angeles are "fine."
MENAFN09012025000117011021ID1109073865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.