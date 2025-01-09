India Strengthens Global Trade Strategy With Focus On 20 Key Nations

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 9 (KNN)

Senior officials from the of Commerce and Industry, along with representatives from the commercial wings of Indian Missions in 20 countries, wrapped up a crucial meeting on Wednesday, aimed at boosting India's exports of goods and services.

The deliberations, chaired by Commerce and Piyush Goyal, addressed country-specific and sector-specific opportunities in trade, technology, investment, and tourism.

"Together, we explored ways to strengthen India's global leadership and foster deeper international collaborations," Goyal shared on X, summarising the event's significance.

Discussions centred on overcoming non-tariff barriers, logistics challenges, WTO-related matters, and leveraging the Market Access Initiative (MAI) to expand India's global reach.

Officials highlighted six key focus sectors, covering both goods and services, for enhanced export strategies targeting 20 major countries, including the US, Australia, China, Russia, and France.

These nations, which include prominent EU members and economic hubs such as Japan and South Korea, account for a substantial portion of India's trade.

The ministry aims to tap into this potential by promoting exports of products like engineering goods and electronics while boosting services in IT/ITeS, tourism, and other priority sectors.

The meeting gains importance amidst fluctuating export trends. After recording robust growth in October 2024, India's merchandise exports contracted by 4.85 per cent year-on-year in November, reaching USD 32.11 billion.

However, services exports have shown resilience, achieving a record USD 34.31 billion in October, up 22.3 per cent year-on-year.

Cumulatively, India's exports during April-November of this fiscal year rose by 2.17% to USD 284.31 billion, while imports surged by 8.35 per cent to USD 486.73 billion.

This widened the trade deficit to USD 202.42 billion from USD 170.98 billion during the same period last year.

The commerce ministry's strategy reflects its commitment to enhancing India's trade partnerships and addressing sectoral challenges, as it works to reinforce the nation's position in the global marketplace.

