Power Sector Draws Rs 28 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals At Rajasthan Rising Summit

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jaipur, Jan 9 (KNN) Rajasthan's Heeralal Nagar announced on Wednesday that the state's power sector, predominantly energy projects, has secured proposals worth Rs 28 lakh crore during the Rising Rajasthan investment summit, constituting a major portion of the total Rs 35 lakh crore MoUs signed.

These investments align with the state's ambitious target of achieving 125 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, representing over 20 per cent of the central government's national goal of 500 GW.

The minister, while detailing the upcoming India Solar Expo organised by the Rajasthan Solar Association, elaborated that the memorandums of understanding encompass diverse renewable energy initiatives, including green hydrogen projects, battery storage facilities, solar panel and cell manufacturing units, and pumped storage installations.

Nagar emphasised that the government's immediate focus would be on facilitating the ground implementation of these proposals.

Addressing the agricultural sector's power needs, Nagar highlighted the significance of decentralised sub-station level projects.

He noted that under the PM Kusum C scheme, projects totalling over 4,500 MW have been awarded.

These initiatives aim to provide farmers with affordable, clean daytime power, enabling them to diversify their cultivation from traditional crops like wheat and bajra to more profitable cash crops such as vegetables.

The energy minister further revealed plans to empower farmers with on-demand solar project facilities, allowing them to establish solar installations independently or through developers at substations with available capacity.

However, regarding the PM Surya Ghar scheme for rooftop solar projects, Nagar acknowledged the state's current financial constraints in providing additional subsidies beyond the central government's allocation of Rs 78,000 for 3-kW projects, despite similar supplementary subsidies being offered by nearly ten other states.

The three-day India Solar Expo, as announced by Rajasthan Solar Association CEO Nitin Agarwal, is scheduled to commence from the 17th of this month in Sitapura.

(KNN Bureau)