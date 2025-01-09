Strong Industry Linkages Needed To Propel India's Start-Up Ecosystem: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 9 (KNN)

Union Dr. Jitendra Singh, heading the Ministries of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and PMO-affiliated departments, called for stronger linkages and collaborative funding models to sustain India's burgeoning start-up ecosystem.

Speaking at the High-Level Committee Meeting held at NITI Aayog, Singh emphasised fostering accountability through joint investments by the and private sector.

“A joint model guarantees mutual commitment and nurtures an innovation ecosystem built on cooperation and shared stakes,” he asserted, urging stakeholders to prioritise sustainable development.

The Minister hailed the accomplishments of AIM 1.0, attributing its success to the policy transformations spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

He highlighted AIM 2.0 as a pivotal initiative for bolstering entrepreneurship, enhancing public-private partnerships, and deepening industry collaborations to achieve India's innovation aspirations.

Addressing concerns about AIM 2.0's integration into a ministerial framework, Singh advocated for a hybrid model that preserves the mission's intellectual independence while augmenting government support.

Drawing parallels with frameworks in space and biotechnology, he proposed mechanisms to avoid stifling creativity while maximising resource synergy.

In his remarks, the Minister emphasised the need for a robust rating system for start-ups, incorporating metrics such as publication impact, viability, and livelihood creation.

“Our innovation ecosystem must ultimately contribute to creating livelihoods; otherwise, its impact remains limited,” he cautioned.

Singh also underscored India's recent scientific breakthroughs, including gene therapy trials published in international journals like the

New England Journal of Medicine. He called for Indian researchers to achieve global recognition by adhering to the highest publication standards.

Highlighting inclusivity, he urged stakeholders to adopt a language-neutral approach, addressing translation challenges to ensure equal opportunities across India's diverse linguistic landscape.

Concluding, Singh envisioned AIM's future through AIM 3.0 and beyond, aspiring to position India as a global innovation leader.

The meeting brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and academic experts, reaffirming their commitment to a sustainable and vibrant innovation ecosystem

(KNN Bureau)