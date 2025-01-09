Small Landholdings Shrank By 50 Pc Since 1971 Agri Reforms Need PPP, Diversification, Hybrid Tech: Principal Secy To PM

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 9 (KNN) Principal Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, PK Mishra, has called for comprehensive reforms in the Indian Council of Research (ICAR) to enhance research outcomes and resource utilisation.



Speaking at a national symposium organised by the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), Mishra emphasised the need for more efficient use of human and other resources within the world's largest agricultural research network.



The push for reforms comes as India faces challenges in expanding hybrid adoption across various crops, particularly in pulses and oilseeds where production deficits persist.



Structural challenges continue to impact the agricultural landscape, with the number of small farmers increasing to 146 million in 2015-16 and average land holdings shrinking to 1.08 hectares from 2.8 hectares in 1970-71.



ICAR projections suggest agriculture's GDP share will further decrease to 7 percent by 2050, while still employing 27 percent of the workforce.



To address these challenges, Mishra proposed a multi-pronged strategy focusing on increased adoption of hybrid technology in profitable crops, diversification into horticulture, livestock, and fisheries, and enhanced technology adoption for small-holding farmers.





He emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in overcoming implementation challenges, particularly in areas such as intellectual property rights, plant variety protection, and efficient seed production systems.



Despite India's pioneering work in hybrid technology, which has successfully transformed crops like maize and cotton, implementation remains uneven across different crop varieties. Mishra noted that while hybrid varieties, especially in crops like pigeon pea, show promise, they have yet to achieve widespread adoption among farmers.



Agricultural transformation in India presents a complex picture, with the sector's GDP contribution declining from 42 percent in 1977 to 18 percent in 2023-24. However, agriculture remains crucial for inclusive growth, still employing 46 percent of India's workforce.



The sector has shown remarkable growth, achieving an annual rate of 5 percent during 2016-17 to 2022-23, with significant contributions from livestock and fisheries sectors.



The symposium, attended by key agricultural leaders including ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak and ICRISAT Director General Standford Blade, also addressed recent advancements in genomics and biotechnology.



These developments, along with new guidelines for gene editing technology, are expected to accelerate crop improvement and enhance breeding precision for targeted traits.



