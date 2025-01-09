Carnivale 2025 In Panama: Dates And Days Of Rest Confirmed For The Public Sector
Carnivale
in Panama, one of the most anticipated festivities of the year, will be celebrated in late February and early March 2025. The official day off for public and private sector workers is Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
According to the
Panama labor Code, specifically Article 46,
Carnival Tuesday
is a mandatory day of rest for all workers in the country.
This article was modified by Laws No. 55 of November 7, 2001 and No. 305 of December 31, 2001, which include other days of rest for national holidays or days of mourning.
Although festivities typically begin on the Saturday before Shrove Tuesday, the celebration extends through
Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent, a season of reflection and fasting in the Christian tradition.
Notably, the word“Carnival” comes from the Latin
carnem levare, meaning“to take away the flesh”, referring to the ancient practice of abstaining from meat during Lent. Previously, public officials worked extended hours before the carnival days in order to enjoy the holidays. However, this planning must be confirmed by public entities so that citizens can plan their activities and travel.
