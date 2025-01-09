France's Foreign Minister says EU sanctions on Syria could be lifted soon

(MENAFN) On January 3, 2025, France's Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot spoke with the media inside the French embassy in Damascus.



Barrot stated on Wednesday that European Union sanctions on Syria, which impede the delivery of humanitarian aid and obstruct the country's recovery, could be lifted quickly.



Earlier in the week, the United States granted a sanctions exemption for transactions with Syrian governing bodies for six months following Bashar al-Assad’s departure in an effort to facilitate humanitarian assistance.



Speaking on France Inter radio, Barrot suggested that the EU could make a similar decision in the near future, although he did not specify the exact timing. He also noted that the lifting of further political sanctions would depend on how Syria's new leadership navigates the transition and ensures inclusivity.



"There are other sanctions that currently prevent access to humanitarian aid and hinder the country's recovery. These could be lifted quickly," Barrot explained, mentioning that he had met with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed Al Sharaa last Friday, alongside Germany’s foreign minister.

