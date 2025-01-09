Iran, Russia ink comprehensive cooperation agreement on January 17

(MENAFN) In an interview with Russian news agency Sputnik published on Wednesday, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani revealed that Iran and Russia are set to sign a broad cooperation agreement on January 17.



Mohajerani explained that the foundations for this significant agreement were laid during prior discussions, including the talks held during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Kazan in October 2024.



The spokesperson highlighted key areas of collaboration with Russia, noting that in addition to signing the strategic agreement, President Pezeshkian is also planning a visit to Russia to discuss two other critical issues.



First, Mohajerani pointed out the North-South Corridor, which has made substantial progress and will be a major focus of the upcoming discussions.



Second, she discussed the gas transfer project between Russia and Iran.



Both topics have been highlighted and mutually endorsed by both sides, signifying their joint commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.



Reflecting on the October 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan, Mohajerani stated, "Conversations were held with BRICS member countries to leverage these advantages, both for utilizing the North-South Corridor and positioning Russia as a pivotal market."

MENAFN09012025000045016755ID1109071475