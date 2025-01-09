2025 New Year's Finalists Recognized By Charleston International Music Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 New Year's Competition

Marking the start of a new year, the 2025 New Year's Music Competition finalists shine with their dedication, skill, and love for music.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is pleased to introduce the finalists of the 2025 New Year's Music Competition, highlighting accomplished performers who embody hope, renewal, and inspiration for the year ahead.Congratulations to these distinguished musicians, listed below by instrument category:BANJOAntoine HoweCELLOHaniel Baek, Jason Chien, Yufei Jiang, Claire Kim, Jason Lee, Ethan Lo, Joy Miao, Claire Nakamatsu, Seunghun ShinCLARINETSanaya Dastur, Daniel Ketter, Alyssa Kwon, Haoyang LiuDOUBLE BASSRouyan LechnerDRUMSRenato CapecciERHUZoe LiFLUTEYulan Chen, Zhilin Chen, Renha Kim, Claire Lee, Yunseul Oh, Cynthia Ren, Evangeline Selking, Apurva Sistla, Jessica Yao, Ethan YeungFRENCH HORNVaibhav VemuriGUITARFabian Delgado Macedo, Abigail Jiang, Jessica Marie, Kanishq Shekhar, Soumar TorfehGUZHENGJacqueline Han, Sijia LinHARPAryana LallPERCUSSIONDerek JohnsonPIANOMaria Amiryan, Ammie Arora, Elijah Bao, Chloe Chan, Mason Chang, Brianna Chen, Jeffrey Chen, Caleb Deng, Ira Dharmapurikar, Xuchen Dong, Howard Douglass, Julia Fan, Alice Feng, Savva Geranin, Clara Guan, Shawn Guo, Eowyn Gury, Nathan Ho, Amy Hu, Luna Hu, Cara Hung, Stacy Jager, Leonardo Jiang, Violet Jin, Darren Kim, Marcus Kuo, Atlas Kurt, Evan Kwong, Danielle Lee, Seunghwi Lee, Lawrence Liu, Zhongyu Luo, Emiliano Martorello, Vadim Morin, Joji Noguchi, Zoe Park, Veronika Poliakova, Valentina Price, Shreya Ravi Shankar, Krystian Rzeczycki, Geonil Seo, Alan Shan, Ji-yeon Shin, Chloe Shui, Kevin Su, Audrey Lam Kei Sung, Brayden Shing Chin Sung, Jayden Shing Chak Sung, Declan Ta, Julien Torfeh, Carl Vincent, Felicia (Ze-ya) Wang, Nolan Wei, Marilyn Weng, Dzintars Wright, Jolin Wu, Alejandro Wu-Mula, Amatista Wunder, Lee Yang, Joohyuk Yim, Elizabeth Zhang, Eric Zhang, Juliette ZhangSAXOPHONEJayson Brown, Anthony Chong, Ziva YeTRUMPETReyli Hernandez, Xingyang LiVIOLAAndrew Katz, Dai Nakagawa, Demirkan YayVIOLINShera Cardenito, Elaine Chao, Elise Chao, Evelyn Chao, Max Chen, Peter Farris, Sing-Yi Feng, Aiden Guo, Aiden Han, Caden Healey, Kaylee Kim, Yiseo Kim, Byron Laing, Samuel Lee, Aithan Liiu, Astele Liu, Erica Liu, Aidan Lu, Eunsoo (Lily) Oh, Jae Park, Trinity Patterson, Aimi Siejak, Vishnu Sreekumar, Clara Thomas, Katherine Tu, Vincy Wong, Shaelyn Wu, Lee Yang, Isabella Zhang, Zoe Zhang, Elena ZhangWangVOCALAhaanya Bindal, Avery Britt, Olivia Chen, Leanna Choe, Adalie D'Mello, John Ferrari, Tanisha Garg, Ela Gokturk, Leighton Griffin, Isabella Grindall, Sia Kim, Mia Layhee, Sarah Liu, Yuhan Liu, Suryansh Maruvada, Timur Muinov, Celia Nykol, Gonzalo Ochoa, Chloe Park, Anika Pradhan, Jeffrey Qu, Sana Roy, Rene Takahashi, Amber Louise Venaglia, Mahika Vinnakota, Miraya Vyas, Conner Wang, Queenie Xue, Arianna Yang, Brandon ZhangZHONGRUANPeixuan HuENSEMBLESChanghyung Lee, Jaden Hong, Heewon Lim, Xenia Lee, Yuna Song, Isabelle Lam, Abigail Lam, Laura Lin, Jinoo Park, Nicole Dong, Elaine Sun, Olivia Dietlein, Ann Christensen, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Sec) Guitar Ensemble, Serena Wu, Joelyn Luo, Sophia Bearce, Aleksandra BearceCONGRATULATIONSA spectacular start to the New Year! The hard work and talent of these finalists have shone brightly, setting a high standard of musical excellence for the year ahead.Celebrate their achievements by watching their performances on the Charleston International Music Competition's YouTube channel. Fans and supporters can look forward to the results announcement on January 10th, published on the Results page of the official website.Looking forward, the spirit of the New Year carries into these upcoming competitions:2025 International Piano Competition (January 15th deadline)An exclusive opportunity for pianists, this competition honors the piano's timeless appeal and the unparalleled talent of those who bring its keys to life.2025 Winter Music Competition (February 15th deadline)Open to all instrumentalists, vocalists, and ensembles, this competition celebrates the diversity of musical expression across genres and styles.2025 Classical Music Competition (March 15th deadline)Dedicated to timeless masterpieces, this competition offers musicians the chance to interpret and perform works that have defined classical music for centuries.For updates, finalist stories, and testimonials, visit charlestoncompetition.

Charleston Competition

Charleston Music LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.