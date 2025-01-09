Ready To Face Thousand Cases, Says KTR

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 9 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Thursday that he was ready to face a thousand cases like the one registered against him in connection with Formula-E race.

Talking to reporters while leaving his residence to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), he denied allegations of and made it clear that he was not afraid of any case.

KTR, as the former is popularly known, said he has full faith in law, courts and the Constitution.

The BRS leader alleged that the registered the case against him as he was questioning its "failure" to implement the promises made to people during elections.

The BRS leader stated that he could answer all questions as he did no wrong.

He declared that he would continue to question the Congress government over its failures.

"As son of KCR, I will die for Telangana if needed but not bow in front of such people," he said.

He claimed that as the then minister he tried to enhance the brand image of Hyderabad by bringing the Formula-E race to the city.

"When BRS was in power, I did not give Rs 1,137 crore contract to my brother-in-law. As a minister, I did not give a contract to my son's company and purchased land cruiser cars from this money. Such deeds can be done by only CM Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues," he said.

Earlier KTR posted on 'X' that the BRS government brought the Formula-E race as part of its efforts to make Hyderabad a hub for e-mobility.

He claimed that the efforts had also yielded results with the state attracting Rs 12,000 crore investments during E-mobility Week 2023.

"Worked tirelessly for bringing a prestigious event to India, making Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility as the world transitions towards it. Formula-E race was a part of the effort to realise this ambitious vision. Audacious Intent was to make TMV (Telangana Mobility Valley) clusters the epicentre for innovation, research and manufacturing of electric vehicles creating employment and revenue. We had started well bringing in marquee investments of over 12,000 Crore during the E-mobility week 2023," he wrote.

"Small minds who are driven by petty politics may never understand any of this but I am confident that people of Telangana who are observing everything will understand the truth and the vision. Truth always triumphs and justice will prevail," he added.