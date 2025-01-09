16 Employees Of Atomic Energy Mine Project Abducted In Lakki Marwat
In a troubling incident, 16 employees of the Atomic energy Mine Project in Qabul Khel, Lakki Marwat, were abducted by unidentified assailants.
According to sources, the armed attackers intercepted a HiAce vehicle carrying the workers to a uranium and plutonium mining site, forcibly removed the passengers at gunpoint, and subsequently set the vehicle on fire.
As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, nor have Police or security forces launched a search operation.
Escalating Security Concerns in the Region
This incident highlights the deteriorating security situation in the region. In July last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department issued a travel advisory for government officials and employees in the Bannu Division, warning of increased risks due to heightened terrorist activities.
The advisory noted a surge in targeted attacks on law enforcement personnel, abductions, and assassinations, particularly in areas such as Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu.
Past Incidents of Abduction
In late August, three employees of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were abducted from Baka Khel in Bannu. In November, seven police officers were kidnapped from Bannu but were safely recovered a few days later through the efforts of local elders.
The recent abduction has raised alarms over the safety of government employees and the need for heightened security measures in the region.
