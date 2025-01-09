Russians Kill Four People, Injure Ten Others In Kherson Region Over Past 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 8, the Russian forces launched on 40 settlements in Kherson region which claimed the lives of four people, ten others were injured.

This was reported by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

According to him, the following settlements came under enemy fire and airstrikes: Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Molodizhne, Sadove, Pryozerne, Naddniprianske, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Nadezhdivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Sukhyi Stavok, Tiahynka, Lvove, Vesele, Mykolaivka, Inzhenerne, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Kachkarivka, Olhivka, Novotiahynka, Burhunka, Poniativka, Monastyrske, Osokorivka, Kizomys, Tokarivka, Sablukivka, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Komyshany, and Kherson.

Two high-rise buildings, four private houses, a farm building, agricultural machinery, and vehicles were damaged.

As a result of Russian aggression, three people were killed and ten sustained injuries, Prokudin emphasized.

Later, he reported the death of a resident of Beryslav. "In the evening, the occupiers struck the town with a UAV. Due to the dropping of explosives from the drone, a 27-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life," Prokudin wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 8 in Beryslav, Kherson region, a 52-year-old man was killed and four others were injured due to Russian shelling.