Pure Tranquility By Ke-Chung Li Wins Iron A' Design Award In Interior Space And Exhibition Design Category

Ke-Chung Li's Exceptional Residential House Design Recognized with Esteemed Iron A' Design Award in Interior Space and Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design competitions, has announced Ke-Chung Li as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work titled "Pure Tranquility." This recognition highlights the significance of the A' Design Award within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable accolade that celebrates innovation, creativity, and excellence in design.The Iron A' Design Award for "Pure Tranquility" is particularly relevant to the interior design industry and its customers, as it showcases a design that aligns with current trends and needs while offering practical benefits for users. This recognition demonstrates how Ke-Chung Li's design advances industry standards and practices, emphasizing the importance of creating spaces that promote well-being, functionality, and aesthetic appeal."Pure Tranquility" stands out in the market due to its unique features and benefits. The residential house design focuses on creating a healthy home environment that minimizes unnecessary stimulation, using an abundance of white to create a sense of spaciousness and relaxation. The semi-furnished house features four rooms, a reading area, and ample open space for children to play, while cleverly designed storage rooms keep the space organized and clutter-free.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Ke-Chung Li and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award inspires the brand to further explore and develop designs that prioritize the well-being of users while pushing the boundaries of interior design, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and creativity within the industry.Team MembersPure Tranquility was designed by Ke-Chung Li, who played a crucial role in conceptualizing and executing this award-winning residential house design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ke-Chung LiKe-Chung Li is a talented interior designer from Taiwan, China, who believes in creating healthy and sustainable spaces that respect the environment and maintain a space's natural character. Through their work, Ke-Chung Li aims to convey genuine emotions, share meaningful stories with clients, and design spaces that promote happiness and well-being, helping people reconnect with their purest selves.About Wholeness Design Inc.Wholeness Design Inc. is a design firm that seeks the best design solutions by focusing on the innermost qualities of a space. The company prioritizes reducing environmental impact and maintaining a space's natural character, demonstrating empathy and respect in their approach to "healthy" design. Wholeness Design Inc. strives to create spaces that evoke genuine feelings, share wonderful stories with clients, and promote happiness, ultimately helping people's bodies and souls regain their original purity.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. This award acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovations that contribute to their respective fields. The blind peer-review process, conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that the awarded designs showcase skill, specialization, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer-review and evaluation by a world-class jury panel of industry professionals, journalists, and academics, ensures that winning designs demonstrate superior capabilities and advance the interior design field. By participating in and winning the A' Design Award, designers and brands can garner global recognition, increase their status within the competitive industry, and contribute to the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

