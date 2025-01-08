Lower House Approves 2025 Budget, With Focus On Combating Tax Evasion, Building Robust Economy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) – The Lower House of Parliament approved the General Budget Law for the 2025 fiscal year by majority vote during a session held on Wednesday evening, chaired by Speaker Ahmed Safadi. The budget includes a projected deficit of approximately JD2.258 billion.Out of 129 members present at the session, 90 voted in favor of the "2025 Budget," while three members were absent.Prime Jaafar Hassan, along with members of the team, attended the session, during which Minister of Finance Abdelhakim Shibli responded to comments made by members of the House.Shibli affirmed that the government would give full attention and consideration to the remarks and inputs of the MPs, all of which were documented.In response to the MPs' speeches regarding the "2025 Budget," Shibli highlighted positive economic indicators showing growth and improvement in the Jordanian economy, despite the wars and challenging circumstances in the Arab region.He clarified that the government has not raised taxes on any basic commodities or income taxes. He added that the tax burden in Jordan is comparable to countries with similar economic conditions.Shibli further stated that the government is committed to combating tax evasion and that the budget reflects the government's strategy for building a robust Jordanian economy.He emphasized that the budget is heavily influenced by ongoing commitments, including salaries and pensions in both the civil and military sectors, which account for more than half of the total budget.He also noted that the government continues to address challenges imposed by regional developments on the 2024 budget, including declining revenues. Moreover, it is working on a roadmap to fulfill the aspirations of the Economic Modernization Vision and advance public sector reform.