The non-cold chain segment dominates the healthcare logistics market in Canada, accounting for the largest market share in 2023. This segment primarily caters to the transportation and warehousing of medical devices and generic pharmaceutical products. The pharmaceutical industry is a significant contributor to this segment, supplying non-specialized logistics services directly to hospitals, clinics, retail drugstore chains, and medical supplies wholesalers. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products in Canada, coupled with the expanding healthcare infrastructure and the cost-effectiveness of non-cold chain logistics, are key factors driving the growth of this segment and the healthcare logistics market in Canada during the forecast period.

The Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada is a critical sector that ensures the timely and efficient delivery of essential healthcare products to various healthcare facilities and patients. Patient epidemiology plays a significant role in determining the demand for healthcare products and logistics services. The market encompasses storage solutions for healthcare products, international commerce, e-commerce, and online purchase platforms. Outsourcing operational logistics, including delivery, freight forwarding, packaging, and order fulfillment, is common to streamline processes and reduce costs. The healthcare system relies on various modes of transportation, such as trucks, trains, boats, airplanes, temperature-controlled trucks, cars, and even second wave deliveries, to transport healthcare products. Mode of transportation selection depends on factors like product sensitivity, delivery timelines, and cost-effectiveness. Temperature-controlled trucks are increasingly popular for transporting pharmaceuticals and biological samples. The logistics market in Canada continues to evolve, adapting to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements.

The Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada is a critical sector that ensures the timely and efficient delivery of healthcare products and services to patients. Patient epidemiology plays a significant role in determining the demand for various healthcare products, including Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Devices, and Medical Equipment. The storage, coordination, procurement, and inventory management of these items are essential for maintaining their availability, quality, and safety. The healthcare logistics market in Canada faces challenges such as costs, waste, congestion, and international commerce. The e-commerce sector and digitalization are transforming the industry, with increased outsourcing of operational logistics, delivery, freight forwarding, and order fulfillment. The aging population, personalized medicine, and new technologies are driving the demand for branded drugs, generic drugs, and health trackers. The healthcare logistics market in Canada is mutually dependent on various communities and cultures, with cross-border commerce and trade flow playing a crucial role. The warehousing segment, including 3PL services, is essential for managing overhead operating costs. The production of raw materials in factories and medical facilities requires efficient healthcare transportation using various modes, including temperature-controlled trucks, cars, trains, boats, and airplanes. The second wave of the pandemic has highlighted the importance of time-bound deliveries for critical medical items such as oxygen, platelets, blood, and kidney-related products for nephrological conditions. Healthcare disparities and investment pockets are areas of focus for improving access to affordable healthcare and reducing healthcare costs.

