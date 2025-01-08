Cengage Group Earns Equality 100 Award In Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This marks the fifth consecutive year Cengage Group has been included in the CEI, and the third year it earned a score of 100. Notably, this score reflects the company's swift efforts to meet new LBGTQ+ benefits guidelines introduced by HRCF in 2023. The company launched a comprehensive guide for employees in early 2024, which helped return its score to 100.

"Once again, we are incredibly proud to receive recognition from the HRC, as it reaffirms our unwavering commitment to inclusion and belonging," said Jeri Herman, Chief People Officer of Cengage Group. "At Cengage Group, we foster a culture that values transparency, collaboration and the authentic expression of our diverse workforce. We know that a more diverse workforce is not just the right thing to do, it helps drive business success; this is why we remain committed to attracting and retaining talent with a range of backgrounds and experiences."

Herman continued, "We are able to advance these efforts through various initiatives that prioritize listening, learning and allyship. Additionally, our employee resource groups (ERGs) play a vital role in developing programming that builds community and understanding across the organization."

Along with 1,449 U.S. businesses, including Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, Cengage Group was rated against performance criteria falling under four central pillars:



Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and, Corporate social responsibility.

"The CEI is so much more than a score on paper. For decades businesses have relied on the CEI as a tool for transparency and leveling the playing field for all workers, making sure LGBTQ+ people and their families can share in fair, respectful and supportive workplaces and benefits," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, SHRM-CP, HRCF Senior Director of Workplace Equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking. The work of the CEI is to help businesses to expand their consumer base and attract top, innovative talent by supporting the LGBTQ+ community."

About Cengage Group

With more than 100 years of serving learners, Cengage Group is a global edtech company that enables student choice. No matter how, where, when or why someone wants to learn, our portfolio of education businesses supports all students, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Collectively, our three business units – Cengage Academic, Cengage Work, and Cengage Select – help millions of students each year in more than 125 countries achieve their education and career goals and lead choice-filled lives. Visit us at



About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

