Sewa Diwali Food Drive 2024: Continuing A Legacy Of Service And Togetherness

Sewa Diwali 2024

Sewa Diwali City Hall of Naperville, IL

Sewa Diwali at Mason City School OH

Over 717,000 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected and distributed by 247 Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh temples, schools, & organizations.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sewa Diwali Food Drive, a collaborative effort among Dharmic communities across the United States, set another benchmark in community service this year. Over 717,000 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected and distributed to support those in need across the country. This year's drive united Dharmic communities, faith groups, and compassionate individuals from over 200+ cities, reaffirming the spirit of selfless giving (“sewa”) during the festive celebrations of Diwali. Volunteers of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) actively participated in this initiative, managing the collection and donation efforts at both regional and national levels.

In its seventh consecutive year, Sewa Diwali has demonstrated the power of unity and collaboration in addressing food insecurity. The 2024 campaign saw participation from 247 organizations, including Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh temples, schools, and community groups. Together, they extended aid to 266+ food pantries, shelters, and community centers, ensuring that thousands of families could celebrate the holidays with dignity and hope.

Around 3,000 volunteers from all walks of life contributed to this milestone by hosting food drives, coordinating logistics, and spreading awareness. The enthusiastic participation of children and youth from the community was remarkable. Reflecting the Dharmic ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), their collective efforts underscored the message of unity and service that transcends cultural and religious boundaries.

One of the beneficiary food banks shared:“The generosity of the Sewa Diwali Food Drive has made an enormous difference for the families we serve. This collaboration is a testament to the strength of community action.” Avadhoot Date, a representative of the Himalayan Samarpan Meditation USA, a first-time partner of the food drive said,“We are grateful for this partnership that allowed HSMUSA centers from 13 cities to join hands with SewaDiwali and to donate more than 1,000 lbs of food on the special occasion of the 70th birthday of our beloved Satguru, an enlightened Himalayan Saint, Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji”.

Sewa Diwali national coordinators Mahadesha Swamy and Prasanna Jog from Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA thanked all volunteers, donors, and partner organizations for their dedication and support.“It is great to see that this movement of the Dharmic community of America is helping the needy,” they said.

The drive's overwhelming success this year sets the stage for greater community contributions as Sewa Diwali continues to grow its network of volunteers and partners.

