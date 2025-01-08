Infinite CXO Partners With Dianyx Innovations To Showcase AI-Driven Sensor Technology At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infinite CXO Partner Spotlight From CES 2025: Dianyx Innovations Reinvents Sleep Apnea and Concussion Monitoring with AI-Driven Oral Appliance

- Dr. Asim RoyLAS VEGAS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Infinite CXO is excited to announce its attendance at CES 2025 in partnership with Dianyx Innovations , where the latest advancements in AI-driven sensor technology for sleep apnea treatment and concussion monitoring will take center stage. Dianyx has chosen Infinite CXO as their strategic growth partner, leveraging the expertise of Founder and CEO Aaron Boggs to develop their go-to-market and funding strategies.As a portfolio company of Infinite CXO, Erik Hawkinson, Executive Partner and FlexExecTM, has stepped into the role of CEO at Dianyx Innovations. Under Hawkinson's leadership, Dianyx is poised to make a significant impact at CES 2025, showcasing their AI-powered "Smart" sensors designed for Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT). Erik said, "Medical prescribers can now immediately leverage existing RPM codes, opening new revenue streams and improving patient care outcomes."This groundbreaking solution offers continuous, personalized patient data and opens new revenue opportunities for medical prescribers through existing Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) codes. With a robust network of sleep clinics, Dianyx has immediate access to a sleep apnea patient population of 70,000 across the United States.In addition to revolutionizing sleep apnea treatment, Dianyx's advanced sensor technology holds transformative potential in sports medicine. By embedding these sensors into XSport mouthguards, the technology aims to monitor potential concussions and manage dental injuries in professional contact sports. Infinite CXO also serves as a growth partner for XSport Mouthguards, further enhancing their commitment to athlete safety and performance.Dr. Asim Roy, Founder of Dianyx Innovations, stated,“The Infinite CXO team has been a tremendous partner for us. Their knowledge in building and growing successful businesses has accelerated our positioning. Their willingness to help us align strategy, connect us with the right equity partners, and execute our plan is exactly what we were looking for. Their team of Flexible Executives are business builders with proven track records of success.”CES 2025 will provide an unparalleled platform for Infinite CXO and Dianyx Innovations to demonstrate their commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 62062 to meet Infinite CXO Co-Founder Jack Shade and learn more about how our team of CXO Flexible & Fractional Executives can help your business grow.About Infinite CXOInfinite CXO is the leading provider of on-demand flexible executive solutions, specializing in delivering top-tier C-suite talent to help businesses grow and scale. With a proven track record of success across various industries, our team of experienced executives is dedicated to facilitating value through fractional C-suite roles, consulting, and project initiatives tailored for Healthcare, Technology, and Manufacturing companies.Our extensive roster of FlexExecs includes Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), Chief Revenue Officers (CRO), Chief Executive Officers (CEO), Chief Operating Officers (COO), Chief Human Resources Officers (CHRO), Chief Technology Officers (CTO), Chief Information Officers (CIO), Chief Data Officers (CDO), as well as Board Advisors, Chief of Staff, and Executive Coaches. Each member brings a wealth of expertise and insight, empowering organizations to navigate challenges and seize growth opportunities.Infinite CXO partners with Venture Capital, Private Equity, and strategic business partners to fulfill fractional executive needs, ensuring that our clients receive customized support and guidance throughout their business journey. By leveraging our deep bench of seasoned executives, we enable companies to accelerate their growth trajectories while maintaining operational excellence.Our team members have consistently earned the opportunity to be executives at the highest level because they routinely fix problems by efficiently deploying the available resources. What would it be worth to have a FlexExec on your team?

