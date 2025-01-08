Being Frenshe Enters Hair Wellness Space With Holistic Approach To Hair Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "From hair color to heat styling, our hair goes through a lot. That's why I believe in giving love to your hair. Being Frenshe Hair Wellness is my way of helping you take the stress out of caring for your hair and scalp. It's a collection of gentle and effective formulas designed to help you simplify your routine and embrace your hair. Each Being Frenshe Hair Wellness product will turn every shower into a ritual with Mood-Boosting Scent Technology. When you give your hair a moment, you'll feel good-and your hair will feel it, too," says Being Frenshe Founder, Ashley Tisdale.

The Being Frenshe Hair Wellness collection is thoughtfully formulated with clean, skincare-grade ingredients. Powered by the exclusive MoodScience Scent TechnologyTM, it is designed to elevate your haircare routine and turn it into a self-care ritual. The new line features three scent profiles connecting the scent experience from body to hair – consumer favorites Lavender Cloud and Cashmere Vanilla, and a new scent, Salty, promoting Serenity & Clarity.

"When it comes to hair care, the concepts of wellness and scalp health are often overlooked, yet they are vital for maintaining healthy, beautiful hair. In my practice, I see many people who are looking to establish a wellness ritual for their hair after years of damage and neglect. The new Being Frenshe Hair Wellness collection is designed to effectively bring scalp and hair wellness rituals to the forefront with skincare-grade ingredients and mood-boosting scents. Using a balanced routine that includes hair, scalp care and wellness will help you achieve long-lasting revitalized hair you will love," says

IAT-certified trichologist Sophia Emmanuel.

Being Frenshe Hair Wellness Collection Product Lineup:



The Moisture Collection: Infused with Being Frenshe's best-selling Cashmere Vanilla scent, the Moisture Collection includes Shampoo, Conditioner, Dry Shampoo, Hair Oil and an All-in-One Moisture Cream. These products work to intensely moisturize hair and scalp for healthier, softer, more touchable hair, while easing your mind and soothing your soul with the Soothe & Comfort ritual.

The Restore Collection: Made with consumer favorite Lavender Cloud scent, this range includes Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Mask. Perfect for your pre-sleep routine or finding a moment of calm, it gives your hair the recovery it needs and relaxing experience with the Unwind & Rest ritual. The Clarify Collection: Created with the brand's newest scent – Salty – the line-up includes Clarifying Shampoo, Scalp Serum and Scalp Scrub. The trio is designed to wash the stress away from the scalp down and embrace the Serenity & Clarity ritual.

The line consists of 12 products in three signature scents, ranging in price from $12.99 to $14.99 and available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.

"As a beauty incubator, Maesa is always looking to identify white space on the market and meet unmet consumer needs, while finding innovative ways to grow our brands," says Maesa CEO Piyush Jain. "Entering the hair care category is an exciting next step for the Being Frenshe brand and a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the hair wellness trend. The brand has been incredibly successful since launch and has brought easy wellness rituals to millions of homes in America - this expansion will accelerate the brand growth further. Maesa already has a great portfolio of brands in the hair category and this further cements the company's position as an important player in this dynamic category."



"We've seen that consumers love shopping for Being Frenshe at Target, so we're thrilled to be the exclusive destination for the brand's new Hair Wellness collection," said

Amanda

Nusz, senior vice president, essentials and beauty merchandising at Target. "Wellness routines are deeply personal and so important to consumers, and we know they'll love our expanded Being Frenshe assortment -- helping them build and complement their self-care routines from head to toe without having to spend a lot of money."

Fueled by the science of scent and self-care rituals, Being Frenshe aims to make wellness a part of consumers' everyday life. Founded by Ashley Tisdale and inspired by her own mental health and wellness journey, the brand offers clean formulas powered by MoodScience Scent TechnologyTM. Being Frenshe is exclusively

available at Target doors nationwide and on target.

Maesa is the leading disruptor in beauty and personal care, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. We believe beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities, we deliver new, better and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with mass, drug, and specialty retailers to cultivate both private label and exclusive brands, including Kristin Ess Hair, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe by Ashley Tisdale, Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson, itk Skincare by Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight, Mix:Bar, and Koze Place.

.

