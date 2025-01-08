Belgian F1 Deal Opens Door For New Races

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The Belgian Grand Prix has struck a deal to allow it to stay on the Formula 1 calendar for four out of six years from 2026-2031 in a new type of rotational deal to accommodate new races.

The new contract means the historic Spa-Francorchamps, which has added two new grandstands to increase capacity by 10,000, will host Grands Prix in 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031.

In 2028 and 2030 Belgium will be replaced on the calendar by another race, although the details of which venues they will be have not yet been confirmed.

The deal to keep the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on the calendar expires in 2026 although organisers could seek to extend it.

Two other historic host countries, France and Germany, will not feature on the 2025 calendar and are seeking to return.

It is also possible that the Turkish Grand Prix, last held in 2021, could return in the slots vacated by the deal on the Belgian Grand Prix.

Looking outside Europe, Rwanda is building a new circuit near the capital Kigali but a F1 race cannot happen there before 2028 at the earliest.

In Asia, Thailand is interested in hosting a race in the future.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said in a statement: "The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension.

"Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1.

"In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula 1 in Belgium."