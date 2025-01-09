Karishma Tanna's Version Of Protein Shake Is A Perfect Blend Of Healthy And Yummy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Celebrities these days invest a lot of time and to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and Karishma Tanna is no exception. Recently the 'Scoop' took to her official Instagram handle and shared her personal recipe for a post-workout protein shake

Karishma Tanna's healthy yet delicious protein shake recipe goes like this. Start with some unsweetened cocoa, add chia seeds and some protein, along with unsweetened peanut butter, homemade flaxseed, and almond powder. Lastly, add some dates (optional) and water and blend the mixture well. Dropping the recipe on social media, she captioned the post, "Hope you like it.. try it and tag me in your reels. Have a good day"

In the meantime, on the work front, Karishma Tanna last played the lead in the highly-acclaimed web series "Scoop". Made under the direction of Hansal Mehta, the OTT series is a cinematic adaptation of journalist Jigna Vora's bestseller "Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison". Aside from Karishma Tanna, the cast of the show also included Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani in prominent roles, among others.

For those who do not know, Karishma Tanna stepped into acting back in 2001 with one of the most successful family dramas in the history of Indian television, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

Later on, she went on to be a part of several other shows such as“Paalkhi”,“Naagin 3”,“Qayamat Ki Raat”,“Kahi To Milenge”,“Manshaa”,“Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand”,“Kkoi Dil Mein Hai”,“Kkusum”,“Raat Hone Ko Hai”,“Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi”,“Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo”“Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat”,“Ek Ladki Anjaani Si”,“Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha”, and“Ek Shyaam”, to name just a few.

During her tenure as an actress, Karishma Tanna also participated in many reality shows including,“Bigg Boss 8”,“Nach Baliye 7”, and“Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10”.