Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: What To Watch This Weekend? All We Imagine As Light, Kadakan And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of celebrated Malayalam movies will be available to watch this weekend. While the OTT release date for Sookshmadarshini is still under wraps, All We Imagine as Light's release has been the town's talk. The Payal Kapadia directorial won awards at Cannes film Festival, New York Film Critics online and Toronto Film Critics Association, among many others.
Kadakan
Plot: The movie follows Sulfi, a reckless youth, and his rebel father, Hyder Ali, in Nilambur as life-altering incidents shape their destinies.
Cast: Vijayakrishnan AB, Manikandan R. Achari, Harisree Ashokan
OTT platform: Sun NXT
Plot: Prabha, a reserved nurse longing for her distant husband, discovers her friend Anu's secret affair during a trip to help a colleague. After rescuing a man and imagining him as her husband, Prabha finds closure, reconciles with Anu and shares a moment of camaraderie with her and Anu's partner, Shiaz.
Cast: Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam
OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: January 3
Sookshmadarshini
Plot: Priya uncovers her neighbour Manuel's family's involvement in honour killing his sister Diana over her sexuality. She rescues Diana's partner, Aditi, from their clutches, leading to their arrest and earning praise for her bravery and determination.
Cast: Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph, Akhila Bhargavan
OTT platform: ZEE5
Upcoming releasesPani
Plot: A couple's peaceful life is disrupted by two criminals, intertwining their struggles with Thrissur's mobster world and becoming entangled in a tale of vengeance and retribution.
Cast: Joju George, Sagar Surya, Chandini Sreedharan
OTT platform: SonyLIV
I Am Kathalan
Plot: Vishnu, struggling with career setbacks and heartbreak, seeks revenge on his ex-girlfriend's father's chit-fund company using cyber skills, but complications arise when an ethical hacker gets involved, challenging his plans and motives.
