Tirupati Stampede: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj Pre-Release Event Called Off Amid Tragic Accident

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The makers of Daaku Maharaj have cancelled the pre-release event, which was originally scheduled for Thursday. The decision was made out of respect for the of the Tirupati stampede tragedy.

The film's production house, Sithara Entertainment, said in a post X ,“In light of the recent events in Tirupati , our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple - a place of devotion, hope for millions and a cherished part of our families' traditions.

“Given the circumstances we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with #DaakuMaharaaj Pre Release Event as planned. With a heavy heart and utmost respect for the devotion and sentiments of the people, we have decided to call off today's event. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time! (sic)” the post added.

The makers have not announced the new date for the event.

Tirupati temple stampede occurred on Wednesday due to overcrowding when people rushed to collect tokens near the ticketing counter in the temple, said the Chairman of the TTD BR Naidu.

The film Daaku Maharaj stars Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautel , Shraddha Srinath and Bobby Simha in lead roles and is produced by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, is slated to release on January 12, 2025.

According to IMDb, the movie is about a daring robber who strives for survival and establishes his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a 'king without a kingdom'.

The film was officially announced in June 2023 under the tentative title NBK 109, as it would be Balakrishna's 109th film as a leading actor. The official title of the film, Daaku Maharaj, was announced in November 2024. Thaman S composed the background score and soundtrack.

The film's first song,“The Rage of Daaku”, was released on December 14, 2024, and the second song,“Chinni”, was released on December 23, 2024.