Memes Galore On Beerbiceps Ranveer Allahbadia, Raj Shamani After Nikhil Kamath's Video Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath has kept social on its toes ever since he released the teaser for the upcoming episode of his podcast, 'People By WTF'. Be it because of the row over his choice of language for this episode or the surprise guest he'll be hosting; netizens haven't been able to keep calm.

Among the many things that have helped Zerodha co-founder's latest clip get a whopping 2.1 million views on X is the slew of memes floating in his comment section about his fellow podcasters Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, and Raj Shamani.

But why are BeerBiceps and Raj Shamani being trolled over Nikhil Kamath's video?

Both BeerBiceps and Raj Shamani have been in the podcast business long before Nikhil Kamath made his debut in the field. Yet, none of these podcasters, or any other podcasters, has been able to bag a one-on-one interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

| Is it PM Modi? Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath teases mystery guest in new podcast

Even though the viral clip did not reveal the name of the special guest, social media users said the guest's laugh resonated with PM Modi. However, there is no official confirmation about it. But if speculations are right, Nikhil Kamath might just become the first podcaster ever to host the prime minister himself.

Both BeerBiceps and Raj Shamani had tried their luck getting PM Modi on their show. Ranveer Allahbadia, who had bagged the Disruptor of the Year award at the National Creators Award ceremony last March, even had a candid exchange with the prime minister where he expressed his desire to invite him to his podcast. However, PM Modi had laughed it off saying,“Mood toh har ek kay bhut hote hain bhai (Everyone has lots of moods)”