Islamabad To Host Global Summit On Girls' Education In Muslim Communities

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan's of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday, January 8th that the country's Ministry of Education and Professional Training will host an international titled“Girls' Education in Muslim Communities” on 11th-12th January 2025. This conference comes at a time when millions of girls in Afghanistan have been deprived of their right to education.

The Ministry stated that“The global summit aims to address the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls' education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges. The conference will provide an ideal platform for high-level discussions and collaborations.”

The event will bring together over 150 international dignitaries, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars and academia from 44 Muslim and friendly countries, representatives from international organizations including UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank. Speakers and panelists will share transformative success stories, showcasing innovative approaches to advancing education equity.

The conference will conclude by a formal signing ceremony of the Islamabad Declaration, outlining the shared commitment of Muslim community to empower girls through education, paving way for inclusive and sustainable educational reforms, and a brighter future for generations to come.

The organization has indirectly expressed concern over the Taliban's ban on girls' education in Afghanistan, stating that any law or action by individuals or groups that prevents girls from accessing education is“contrary to Islamic teachings.”

Since regaining control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has imposed numerous restrictions on women and girls. In September 2021, the group banned girls from attending secondary and high schools, and in December 2022, it further restricted women from attending universities and working in non-governmental organizations.

The Islamabad meeting will focus on addressing the challenges of girls' education and enhancing educational achievements in Muslim communities.

Currently, Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are denied access to secondary schools, high schools, and universities. Despite the international community's strong calls for the resumption of girls' education, this marks the third year that the Taliban have continued this restriction.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram