Turkish satellite Turksat 5A boosts broadcast quality, connectivity

(MENAFN) Turkey's domestically produced Turksat 5A communications satellite continues to enhance the nation's broadcast capabilities by operating on the Ku band, positioning Turkey among the few countries leveraging this high-frequency electromagnetic spectrum for communications.



Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu told Anadolu that Turksat 5A has been in orbit since 2021, with the Ku band offering expanded for higher broadcasts.



"With current technology, approximately 36 megahertz of bandwidth is necessary for an 8K resolution television broadcast. Thanks to Turksat 5A’s capacity, we have witnessed an increase in such high-definition broadcasts, marking a significant milestone for Turkey and the quality of Turksat's broadcasts," Uraloglu explained.



He highlighted that the satellite supports broadcasts and data communications across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the three seas surrounding Turkey.



"The Turksat 5A provides efficient solutions in international markets and is also utilized in maritime operations, benefiting from the enhanced quality enabled by the fifth-generation technology of our satellite," he added.

