FM Holds Talks With Senior EU Officials In Brussels

Brussels, Jan. 8 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, held discussions Wednesday with senior European Union (EU) officials on strengthening Jordan-EU relations.The talks focused on finalizing the agreement to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which would pave the way for broader cooperation in economic, investment, trade, defense, and security domains. Discussions also addressed regional developments, particularly efforts to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire to end Israeli aggression on Gaza and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe exacerbated by the conflict.Safadi and EU officials also discussed the evolving situation in Syria.In his meeting with European Council President Ant?nio Costa, Safadi conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah and the King's appreciation of the strong partnership between Jordan and the EU. Costa reciprocated the greetings and commended the King's leadership in resolving regional crises and advancing comprehensive and just peace.Discussions included enhancing cooperation and concluding the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.With EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, the meeting explored ways to deepen cooperation and coordination on regional challenges and shared concerns.Both emphasized the Jordan-EU partnership and the importance of finalizing the strategic partnership agreement. They also discussed efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as developments in Syria, with Safadi briefing Kallas on his discussions with Syria's new leadership.With European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib, Safadi and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zina Toukan engaged in discussions on key initiatives.With Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka ?uica, the talks emphasized mutual cooperation across Mediterranean affairs.With the EU's Political and Security Committee (PSC), Safadi and Toukan met with PSC Chair Delphine Pronck and its members, representing EU states and institutions.Safadi stressed the urgency of ending the Israeli aggression in Gaza, warning of its catastrophic implications for regional and global security.He called for pressuring Israel to cease using starvation as a weapon and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.Safadi underscored the critical need for the international community and the EU to continue supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), ensuring it fulfills its mandate.He highlighted that no other entity can fulfill the agency's critical role in providing essential services to refugees and assisting the people of Gaza in facing the escalating humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israeli aggression.He also warned against the dangers of illegal Israeli actions in the West Bank, which undermine all chances of achieving a fair and comprehensive peace. Safadi reaffirmed that the only viable solution is the two-state solution, ensuring the Palestinian people's right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Additionally, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of standing with the Syrian people and supporting their efforts to rebuild their country through a Syrian-led process. Such a process, he noted, must preserve Syria's unity, stability, sovereignty, and the rights of all its components.Safadi underscored the need to provide humanitarian aid to Syria during this transitional phase and to create conditions for the voluntary and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.