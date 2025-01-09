Qatar's computing market hits USD72.67M in new year

(MENAFN) According to analysts at the global research Statista, Qatar's computing sector is set to generate a revenue of USD72.67 million (QR265.22 million) by 2025.



A report published by the platform highlights that this revenue reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.35 percent, which is expected to lead to a market volume of USD82.92 million (QR302.63 million) by 2029.



Qatar's role in driving digital transformation and innovation continues to have a beneficial effect, helping to diversify its economy while strengthening the computing and sectors.



Previously, sources informed a Qatari news agency that the adoption of rapidly advancing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) further solidifies Qatar’s robust position to digitalize 90 percent of its public services. This integration not only boosts GDP growth and attracts foreign investment but also supports the nation’s sustainable development goals and prepares it for a “future-ready” digital landscape.



As these trends persist, there is an anticipated increase in demand for digital expertise, particularly in fields like cybersecurity, cloud computing, and software development.

MENAFN09012025000045016755ID1109071473