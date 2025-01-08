Antanas Marcelionis Releases New Science Fiction Novel - Master Version 1.1

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) New Technothriller Explores the High-Stakes Future of Warfare and Technology



Antanas Marcelionis is pleased to announce the release of his new science fiction novel, Master Version 1.1. This adrenaline-pumping technothriller takes place in a near-future warzone where technology, survival, and social media collide.



Set in the year 2028, Master Version 1.1 plunges readers into the dystopian reality of the Ukrainian warzone, now transformed into a battlefield where military streamers compete for views while undertaking perilous missions. The story follows "Master," a lone soldier armed with cutting-edge experimental technology, including an advanced computer-brain interface, a multifunctional prosthetic arm, AI, and mind-controlled drones. As Master searches for his missing comrades, he embarks on a heart-stopping run for his life, facing both human and technological adversaries in the enigmatic Gray Zone.



The novel features over 40 original illustrations and meticulously detailed maps, grounding its fictional narrative in real-world geography and creating a vivid, immersive experience.



Praise for Master Version 1.1

“Master Version 1.1 is a riveting blend of technothriller, sci-fi, and war fiction that will captivate fans of Neal Stephenson and Andy Weir. Marcelionis deftly combines gripping storytelling with innovative world-building to deliver a fresh take on the future of warfare.”

- Amazonreader



“This highly immersive science fiction thriller keeps readers riveted until the very end. Episodes packed with advanced technology seamlessly drive the plot forward. The locations where the action unfolds are described in such fine-grained detail that I can’t help but feel transported back to the very places I once visited—though not in 2028.”

- Arūnas Kumpis FPV drone pilot, combatant in the russia-Ukraine war



About the Author

Antanas Marcelionis brings a unique perspective to his writing as a seasoned software programmer, competitive sailor, and long-distance cyclist. A member of the Lithuanian Riflemen Union, Marcelionis draws from his firsthand experience in tactical drills, drone combat, and firearms to craft an authentic and pulse-pounding narrative. Master Version 1.1 is his debut novel, translated into English by Martynas Majeris.



When he isn’t writing code or participating in sailing events, Marcelionis enjoys exploring the worlds of science fiction and discovering new authors. Inspired by the works of Neal Stephenson and Andy Weir, Master Version 1.1 marks his bold entry into the literary world.





