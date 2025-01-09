TN Chief Minister Stalin Launches Pongal Gift Hampers

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief M.K. Stalin launched the distribution of Pongal gift hampers on Thursday at a ration shop in Saidapet.

The initiative will benefit over 2.2 crore ration cardholders across Tamil Nadu.

Distribution will take place from January 9 to January 13, 2025 and ration cardholders will receive hampers containing 1 kg of raw rice, sugar, tamarind, sugarcane, Rs 1,000 in cash, and 21 other essential festival items.

To streamline the process and prevent overcrowding, the is considering transferring the cash component directly to beneficiaries' accounts.

If challenges arise with bank transfers, funds will be distributed traditionally through ration shops using special tokens.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the production of 1.77 crore dhotis and an equal number of sarees.

This marks a significant increase from the previous year, with 77 lakh more dhotis and 53 lakh more sarees being produced.

These garments will be distributed to ration cardholders and beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme.

For the 2024–25 production cycle, cotton yarn will be used to manufacture the garments, while polyester yarn will be introduced in 2025–26.

This initiative is expected to benefit 63,000 power looms across the state.

In preparation for the festive season, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 15,000 special buses from January 10 to 13, catering to travelers heading to their hometowns for the holidays.

Of these, 12,000 buses will depart from Chennai to various destinations, supplementing the 2,092 daily buses already in operation.

Passengers can board these special buses from termini at Kilambakkam, Koyambedu, and Madhavaram.

To prevent exploitation by private omnibus operators charging exorbitant fares, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has deployed 30 inspection teams.

These teams will conduct statewide inspections, imposing penalties, seizing buses, or revoking permits in case of violations.

As the festive season approaches, trains from Chennai to southern districts are fully booked, and bus reservations are rising sharply.

Over 75,000 reservations have already been made, with numbers expected to increase further.

Public holidays for Pongal have been declared from January 14 to 16, creating a six-day break when combined with the following weekend.