New ACCA Research Highlights Need To Break Down Silos In Healthcare Risk Management

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Study reveals the pivotal role of accountants in fostering resilience amid growing risks in the Middle East healthcare sector

As healthcare systems in the Middle East prepare for unprecedented challenges, new research from theunderscores the critical importance of integrated risk cultures. The findings, released ahead of Arab 2025 in Dubai, highlight the urgent need for collaboration across clinical, operational and functions to manage increasing risks effectively.

The Middle East faces unique challenges as healthcare spending in the region is projected to reach over USD 144 billion by 2025. ACCA's report, Risk Cultures in Healthcare: The Role of Accountancy, reveals that while 72% of healthcare professionals in the Middle East view risk management as a top priority, only 44% of organisations report having a mature risk culture​.

Rapid digital transformation, regulatory complexities, and workforce shortages compound these risks. Accountants are identified as key enablers of resilience, providing the financial insights and frameworks needed to align clinical, operational, and strategic goals.

, comments:“In the dynamic Middle Eastern healthcare sector, breaking down silos and embedding robust risk cultures are essential for resilience. Accountants bring the expertise to align financial strategies with operational and clinical objectives, ensuring that healthcare organisations remain agile while prioritising patient outcomes.”



Transparent communication between teams.

Cross-disciplinary education to build shared risk understanding. Ethical decision-making to address interconnected risks like cybercrime and workforce challenges.

ACCA's global survey highlights the pressing need for cohesive risk management approaches worldwide​. The report identifies key enablers of strong risk cultures, including:

notes:“Risk management is a shared responsibility that transcends departmental boundaries. By fostering a culture of collaboration and transparency, healthcare organisations can better prepare for emerging threats while delivering quality patient care and financial sustainability.”

The research also highlights regional nuances. In the Middle East, rapid adoption of digital health technologies and evolving regulatory frameworks pose unique risks. Accountants play a pivotal role in navigating these complexities by providing data-driven insights and ensuring compliance with international standards.

With Arab Health 2025 set to attract healthcare professionals and thought leaders from across the globe, ACCA's findings underscore the urgency of adopting integrated approaches to risk management.

The report, Risk Cultures in Healthcare: The Role of Accountancy, is a call to action for healthcare systems worldwide to align clinical, operational, and financial goals for resilient and patient-centric care. Read the full report here .