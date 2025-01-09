Trump’s incoming special envoy aims to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict in 100 days

(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, the incoming special envoy for US President-elect Donald Trump, expressed hopes of mediating a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict within 100 days, beginning on Inauguration Day, January 20.



“I know I’m on the clock,” retired US Lieutenant General Kellogg told Fox News on Wednesday. “I would like to set a personal and professional goal. Let’s aim for 100 days and then move forward from there.”



Kellogg emphasized that remains dedicated to reopening negotiations between Russian President Vladimir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to seek an end to the ongoing conflict, which has caused significant casualties on both sides.



“He’s not trying to give concessions to Putin or the Russians. He’s focused on protecting Ukraine and preserving its sovereignty. He’s committed to ensuring fairness and equity in the process,” Kellogg remarked.



He also stated that one of the key errors leader Joe Biden made was failing to engage in direct conversations with Putin.

