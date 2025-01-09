Heavy clashes erupt in N'Djamena as militants target presidential palace

(MENAFN) Tanks were stationed in the streets of Chad’s capital, N'Djamena, on Wednesday night, with heavy gunfire reported in the city center, as sources informed RT that the presidential palace had been targeted by unidentified militants.



Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Wang Yi visited N'Djamena to discuss strengthening bilateral ties with Chadian President Mahamat Deby.



The French news agency AFP was the first to report the heavy gunfire, citing a Chadian security source who revealed that “armed men had attacked the presidential palace.”



Access to the palace was restricted as all roads leading to the building were closed, and armored vehicles were stationed in the area.



“Nothing serious, don’t panic, the situation is under control,” reassured Chadian government spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh in a Facebook post, without offering further specifics.



Later, Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah confirmed to AFP that 18 attackers had been killed, and six were wounded. He added, “We suffered one death and three injuries,” and declared that the “attempted destabilization” had been thwarted.

MENAFN09012025000045016755ID1109071347