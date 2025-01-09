Women, Children Development To Top Agenda At Udaipur Meet From Jan 10

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Challenges in promoting development as well as the welfare of women and children will be on the top of the agenda at a three-day Chintan Shivir being organised by the of Women and Child Development from January 10 to 12 in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

This three-day event will bring together key stakeholders, including dignitaries and senior officers of Central and State to pave the way for impactful policy decisions and effective implementation of welfare programmes, ensuring a brighter future for the nation's most vulnerable populations, an official statement said on Thursday.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi will inaugurate the event and Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development (WCD) will share updates on ongoing initiatives.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and Ministers from WCD Departments of States and UTs will also participate in the event.

The sessions at the event will focus on the Ministry's key initiatives, including Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

These sessions would aim to address critical issues and chart a way forward for strengthening the welfare of women and the development of children in India.

Minister Annapurna Devi will be outlining the Government's commitment to the welfare of women and children through key initiatives of the Ministry.

The event will feature best practice presentations from various States and Union Territories. The presentations will focus on successful initiatives aimed at resolving issues faced by women and children, along with discussions on how to scale up these practices across more districts for better delivery of services to beneficiaries in a robust manner.

The Shivir will facilitate open discussions with State/UT representatives, providing a platform to address challenges, share ideas, and engage in collaborative problem-solving to ensure that ongoing programmes meet the needs of the targeted population.

Key topics will include Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0: Strengthening Anganwadi Centres to develop them as hubs for nutrition, education, health and awareness and services. Mission Vatsalya: Intensifying child welfare through improved childcare institutions, foster care, adoption, and aftercare. Mission Shakti: Addressing issues such as women's safety, child marriage, and the use of technology to empower women, particularly through the SHe-Box portal.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Rajasthan government are collectively hosting the event.