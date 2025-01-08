CHECKOUT.COM AND NOQODI COLLABORATE TO REVOLUTIONIZE PAYMENT SERVICES IN THE UAE

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) DUBAI, UAE — January 7, 2025 — Global payment solutions provider Checkout.com, has entered a strategic partnership with noqodi, a payment gateway and service provider, to elevate the payment experience for businesses and consumers in the UAE.

As part of the collaboration, Checkoutwill integrate its cutting-edge payment technology with noqodi’s robust digital platform, offering seamless and secure payment solutions. The integration will streamline the payment process, reduce friction, and boost overall operational efficiency for merchants across various sectors. The partnership between noqodi and Checkoutrepresents a significant step towards advancing digital payments in the UAE, supporting economic growth, and fostering a more seamless online payment experience.

End users of noqodi’s platform can now enjoy greater convenience with faster and smoother transaction processes, leading to quicker payment processing times. Additionally, Checkout.com's robust fraud prevention measures and secure payment protocols will ensure the protection of all financial information. Users will benefit from a wider range of payment methods, allowing them to choose the option that best suits their preferences and requirements. Furthermore, the enhanced reliability and efficiency of payments will strengthen trust in digital transactions.

Meanwhile, government entities and businesses using noqodi will gain access to Checkout.com’s extensive global network, empowering them with enhanced payment capabilities, including faster transaction processing and support for a wide range of payment methods across various sectors.

“At Checkout.com, we recognize the integral role of payments in powering performance and fuelling growth. By combining Checkout.com’s advanced technology with noqodi’s local expertise, we aim to equip businesses in the UAE with the essential tools to excel in the digital economy. This collaboration reflects our commitment to help businesses power their performance through payments and enhance the overall customer experience,” said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com.



“At noqodi, we are committed to driving digital transformation for the UAE’s financial ecosystem in collaboration with industry leaders. Our partnership with Checkoutunderscores our dedication to providing innovative solutions that address the dynamic needs of businesses and consumers in the UAE. By integrating Checkout.com’s cutting-edge technology, we empower our customers to navigate payment processes with greater security, efficiency and reliability,” said Zahi Kallab, General Manager at noqodi.





