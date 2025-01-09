Bengaluru Shocker: Woman's Car Allegedly Chased By 3 Men, Shares Ordeal Live WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A shocking has surfaced on social showing a woman's car allegedly being chased by three men in Bengaluru.

In the video, the woman, who is in her car, narrates her ordeal during a phone call. She can be heard saying,“They are following us; they are punching the vehicle.”

The woman also shares her live location and takes note of the vehicle number of the alleged perpetrators. She continues,“They are blocking our road, they are in front of our vehicle,” and further adds,“He is abusing, he is opening the door.”

It remains unclear when the incident took place or the full context of the situation.

Livemint could not verify the credibility of this video.

The video has triggered anger and shock on social media, with some users raising concerns over women's safety.

A case of attempted rape was registered against the former jailer of Baghpat district jail following allegations by a female officer posted at the prison.

While the police have initiated an investigation into the matter, officials said Jitendra Kashyap, the accused, has not yet been arrested.

“Based on a written complaint lodged by the female jail officer, we have registered the case on Tuesday. However, the accused is yet to be taken into custody,” Khekra Station House Officer Kailash Chandra said.

He said the complainant's medical examination has been completed, and her statement will be recorded in court.

He further said that CCTV footage from the district jail will also be reviewed, and action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

According to the complainant's letter, after District Jail Superintendent Vishnukant Mishra retired following which Jitendra Kashyap was given additional charge as the superintendent.

The complainant, in her letter, alleged that on January 1, Jitendra Kashyap called her to the superintendent's office, behaved inappropriately, and attempted to assault her sexually.

The SHO said that after her complaint, the accused was suspended based on an inquiry report submitted by a committee formed by the Director General of Prisons.