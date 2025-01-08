DGFT Notifies New Standards For Organic Exports, Revises NPOP Guidelines

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 8 (KNN)

The Indian has announced comprehensive procedures for the export of certified organic products, mandating certification under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), according to a recent public notice from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).



The notice stipulates that organic product exports will only be permitted when accompanied by a Transaction Certificate issued by an accredited certification body under the Department of Commerce's NPOP.

The revised NPOP regulations, scheduled to take effect 180 days from January 5, aim to make the certification process more farmer-friendly while boosting India's organic food exports.



The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has updated these regulations to align with international standards governing organic product trade, setting an ambitious target of USD 2 billion in organic food exports by 2030.

India's organic food export sector has demonstrated significant growth, with exports increasing from USD 213 million in 2012-13 to USD 494.80 million in 2023-24. The current fiscal year shows promising growth, with exports rising approximately 40 percent to RS 456 million during the April-November period.



The country's primary export destinations include the United States, European Union, Canada, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, and various Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

To enhance the visibility of Indian organic products in global markets, APEDA is facilitating participation in 'BioFach', the world's largest organic food trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany, scheduled to begin on February 11.



This four-day event represents a significant opportunity for Indian organic producers to showcase their products to international buyers.

The main export commodities include cereals and millets, processed food, tea, spices, dry fruits, sugar, medicinal plant products, pulses, coffee, oil cake/meal, and oil seeds.



Under the new guidelines, these products must be produced, processed, packed, and labeled according to NPOP standards to qualify for export certification, ensuring compliance with international organic production norms.

(KNN Bureau)