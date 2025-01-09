Badakhshan Youth Eye Greater Access To Learning

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Beneficiaries of free education at the Youth Training Centre in northeastern Badakhshan province demand greater opportunities to acquire essential skills.

Abdul Ali, a public-speaking learner at the Youth Training Centre, initiated by the Department of Information, recalled he struggled in the past, to publicly vent his views.

However, after nearly three months of training, he is now able to eloquently communicate his needs and desires and is pleased with the skills he has gained.

He said:“I cannot afford to attend private courses. The free courses offer the best opportunity for learning and progress. We hope such programmes will increase so that all young people can realise their dreams.”

Abdul Jabbar, a computer student at the Youth Training Centre, recalled he was unable to attend private educational institutions due to financial constraints.

But thanks to the free-of-cost initiatives, he can now join the courses he is interested in and receive training.

He acknowledged:“These free courses help us acquire new skills without worrying about the costs. We hope more opportunities will be made available to more young people.”

These youngsters want the Department of Information and Culture to strengthen such programmes to help youth realise their aspirations to learn.

Meanwhile, Director of Information and Culture Eng. Zabihullah Amiri said over 1,500 students participated in free programmes at the Youth Training Centre this year.

These include courses in English, computer skills, public speaking, improved handwriting, as well as motivational workshops, scientific seminars and sessions on the importance of reading for personal and social well-being.

He added that currently, around 500 people are participating in free training programmes at the centre on a daily basis.

He recalled nearly 1,000 students were enrolled at the Youth Training Centre last year. But due to improved educational environment, the number of students has risen this year.

Efforts are ongoing to provide better and greater opportunities for youth. Officials say the number of students in educational courses has increased compared to the previous year.

Director of Publications at the Department of Education Abdul GhaniAbedi said 2,915 students were currently enrolled in 26 private educational courses across Badakhshan, compared to 2,860 last year.

sa/mud



