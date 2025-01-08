M42's IROS And Halia Therapeutics Launch Clinical Study On Obesity Treatment In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Trial underscores IROS's commitment to developing innovative therapies for unmet medical needs

The study's success could transform obesity globally Positions the UAE as a hub for cutting-edge clinical research

Abu Dhabi, UAE;January 2025: To combat a global obesity epidemic that is placing significant strain on healthcare systems worldwide, IROS, an Abu Dhabi-based contract research organization, part of the M42 group, a global leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, and Halia Therapeutics, a global clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Utah, U.S., are joining forces to conduct a clinical trial focused on obesity treatment. This collaboration highlights Halia Therapeutics role as a global innovator, discovering and delivering new treatments to patients with a strong commitment to addressing global health challenges.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2.5 billion adults in the world aged 18 years and older are overweight, including over 890 million adults who were living with obesity. About one-third of adults in the UAE are estimated to be obese and has one of the highest occurrences of type 2 diabetes nearing almost 20 percent in some parts, more than double the global average.

IROS and Halia Therapeutics' clinical trial will explore a promising new therapy for obesity, specifically designed to address the chronic complex disease and further medical knowledge to provide a deeper understanding of the critical factors for effective obesity management in a global population.

The trial will involve 60 patients who have type 2 diabetes and who are classified as either obese or overweight. Conducted in two phases over approximately six months, the study will begin with a safety assessment and evaluation of how the body processes the treatment. This will be followed by a phase where some participants receive the active treatment while others receive a placebo. The trial aims to explore innovative solutions for managing obesity.

Key objectives of the study include demonstrating the drug's efficacy in promoting weight loss with minimal side effects, assessing the safety of the drug for long-term use and its impact on the quality of life for patients.

Islam ElTantawy, General Manager of IROS, said:“IROS is committed to developing innovative therapies for unmet medical needs. Our partnership with Halia addresses a critical public health issue with the potential to improve the lives of millions struggling with obesity. This collaboration is a testament to IROS's capabilities in conducting studies of international standards and aligns with our plan for global expansion through partnerships with organizations such as Halia Therapeutics. It also demonstrates the UAE capability in conducting cutting-edge clinical research and its position in fighting against one of the world's most pressing health challenges - obesity.”

Dr. David Bearss, CEO of Halia Therapeutics added:“Obesity is a significant health challenge affecting millions globally, and the Middle East is no exception. Through this study, we aim to contribute to global efforts to combat this epidemic by developing new and effective treatments. Our collaboration with IROS positions us to make significant strides in understanding and treating chronic diseases at their source.

“This study aligns with the region's focus on advancing healthcare through innovation. We are dedicated to bringing forward solutions that can lead to future research collaborations.”

The success of this trial could enhance treatment options for obesity, both in the UAE and worldwide. Trial results will be closely monitored with updates provided as the study progresses. This collaboration further positions the UAE as an emerging hub for clinical research, leveraging cutting-edge capabilities to address the growing burden of chronic diseases in the region and globally.

About M42:

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world's most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About IROS:

IROS, part of the M42 group, a global tech-enabled health powerhouse, is a pioneering UAE-based Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing excellence in clinical research and real-world evidence. Its mission is to leverage cutting-edge technologies to innovate in health and drive breakthroughs in clinical research. By conducting high-quality research and achieving groundbreaking insights, IROS aims to improve patients' lives and shape the health landscape.

IROS' comprehensive offerings spans all therapeutic domains, positioning it as a leader in regional medical research. With a team of high-caliber experts committed to precision, IROS offers both full-service solutions and tailored services to meet the unique needs of its partners. The organization continually integrates the latest technologies and techniques to drive innovation and excellence.

About Halia Therapeutics:

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase I study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects and has also completed a Phase II trial evaluating the efficacy of HT-6184 on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (NCT06241742). Halia is currently undergoing a Phase II trial investigating the efficacy of HT-6184 for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS).