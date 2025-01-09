White House rejects claims of genocide in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the White House dismissed the findings of various organizations that labeled Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide, just a day after acknowledging a genocide in Sudan.



"There is no genocide occurring from Israel's side against Palestinians. As the Secretary of State has stated, what is happening in Sudan is genocide. It's the brutal, systematic, targeted killing, rape, murder, and torture of people based on their ethnicity or religion—that is genocide, and that's what is unfolding," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.



"That's not what's happening in Gaza. The IDF is not waking up each day, gearing up and saying, 'We’re going to kill innocent people simply because they're Palestinian.' That doesn’t mean, however, that there haven’t been too many civilian deaths in this conflict—there certainly have been," he continued in reference to the Israeli military.



Several organizations, including a UN special committee on Israeli actions in Gaza and the human rights group Amnesty International, disagree with this assessment.



The UN committee stated, “Through its siege of Gaza, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and targeted attacks on civilians and aid workers, despite repeated UN requests, binding rulings from the International Court of Justice, and Security Council resolutions, Israel is deliberately causing death, starvation, and severe harm, employing starvation as a tactic of war and inflicting collective punishment on the Palestinian population.”

