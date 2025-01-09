Doctors rally for release of Gaza hospital director

(MENAFN) Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) assembled in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to demand the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, who was detained by Israeli forces during a raid on December 27.



DAG, a worldwide network of healthcare professionals, brought together over 50 medical workers on Capitol Hill to call for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya and other detainees, while also urging immediate congressional intervention in the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



"We are here to demand urgent action to halt the genocide in Gaza and to protect hospitals, which are among the most sacred spaces, and the dedicated medical professionals working to save lives," Dr. Nidal Jboor, co-founder of DAG, said at the Hart Building.



Jboor emphasized that hospitals are being intentionally targeted.



"Every hospital in Gaza has been either bombed or made inoperable. This is not incidental damage. It is a calculated, systematic attack on humanity itself," he added.

