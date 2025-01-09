عربي


India Slips Even More In World's Most Powerful Passports Ranking, Now Stands At THIS Position: Top 10 List


1/9/2025 8:17:28 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the list of world's most powerful passports, India's ranking dropped 5 spots, according to the Henley Passport index 2025. Now India stands at 85th position after slipping from 80th rank.

What is Henley Passport Index?

The Henley Passport Index provides ranking to all 199 passports, considering the number of destinations accessible visa-free with each. Exclusive Timatic data from the International Air transport Association (IATA) is used to create these rankings.

