GRAP 3 Imposed Again In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Dips: What's Allowed, What's Not

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Pollution: Sub Committee on GRAP invokes all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of revised Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force.

The air quality in Delhi dropped to poor quality, though by a minimal margin. The Air Quality (AQI) stood at 299 at 7 am in the morning, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Delhi Weather Today

Delhi experienced a significant drop in temperature on Thursday, as cold wave conditions and inclement weather enveloped the city.

As per the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Thursday.

The MeT Department has predicted the minimum temperature for the day is 5 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.