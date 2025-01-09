Video: Many Feared Dead, Over 20 Labourers Likely Trapped As Iron Factory Chimney Collapses In Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chhattisgarh: At least two labourers suffered injuries and 25 others are feared trapped after the chimney of an iron pipe-making factory collapsed on Thursday.

The incident took place at the located in Rambod village, under Sargaon station area in Chhattisgarh 's Mungeli.

The persons have been rushed to the hospital in Bilaspur and a rescue operation is underway.

“Police and administration are present at the spot,” reported ANI, quoting Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo.

Though the exact number of deaths in the incident is not yet know, some reports said that 8 workers are feared dead and over 25 workers are buried under the debris.

However, quoting Bhojram Patel, Mungeli Superintendent of police, PTI reported that the silo – an iron structure used to store bulk materials – crashed, trapping under it some workers present at the site.

Officials said that many more workers are reported to be trapped under the collapsed structure and efforts are being made to pull them out.

Meanwhile, in Assam's Dima Hasao district, rescue operations by multiple state and central agencies continued for the fourth day to locate trapped miners inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine.

The labourers were on Monday trapped inside the 3-Kilo Coal Quarry in Umrangso area, around 250 km from Guwahati, after a sudden gush of water flooded the site. Body of one miner was retrieved, while eight are still missing.

"In such a massive tragedy, police, CBI, Income Tax - all are silent. Will any action be taken by the law enforcing agencies to nab the culprits behind this tragedy?" Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah told reporter.

He demanded the immediate arrest of the persons behind the coal syndicate in Assam and ensure the safety of industrial workers.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned rat-hole mining in 2014. However, coal is still extracted by this dangerous method in the Northeast.