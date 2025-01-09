Saudi Crown Prince, Ukrainian leader address efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) Saudi Mohammed bin Salman and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a phone call on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a report from the official Saudi Press Agency.



The conversation focused on "updates on the Ukrainian-Russian crisis and the efforts being made to address it," the statement said, highlighting the continuous engagement aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.



Along with the war, the two leaders also took the opportunity to discuss the state of relations between Saudi Arabia and Ukraine, addressing several mutual concerns and examining regional and international developments that could have an impact on the situation.



This conversation builds on Zelenskyy’s earlier visits to Saudi Arabia, where he traveled to the Saudi capital Riyadh first in May 2023 and then again in February 2024. These visits underscore the growing diplomatic ties between the two nations and Saudi Arabia’s ongoing role in supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

