UP Man Dies By Suicide Over 'Harassment' From Wife's Family, Posts Last Note On Facebook: 'Hamari Adhoori Kahani'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's , a 25-year-old from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh ended his life, and accused the wife's family of harassment.

The deceased, identified as Sudheer Kumar, also posted his court wedding photo on with a title 'Hamari Adhoori Kahani', reported NDTV.

His body was found hanging from a tree near the home.

Sudheer also left behind a suicide note and alleged that his wife Komal's family was opposed to their relationship.

Sudheer and Komal had been in a relationship for about four years, and got married in a court a few months ago.

In a post, he claimed that Komal's brother was his roommate, and he had backed their relationship, adding ther her parents harassed him.

He also notes that they both stopped talking after Komal told her family about the court marriage.

The deceased parents have alleged that the woman's parents had been calling him again and again to agree to give divorce. However, he was not ready for it unless Komal tells him.

Earlier this week, in separate incidents, a 25-year-old married man and his purported lover hanged themselves in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in the Asandra police station area.

The deceased were identiifed as Manish and Nidhi - both of whom were from the same village.

According to reports, they both had been in love for about four years and their families were aware of the relationship.

Nidhi, who did sewing work, wanted to marry Manish who worked as a DJ.

Manish had been married to another woman for five years. Their affair had started after his marriage, reported PTI quoting SHO.

According to villagers, Manish worked as a DJ, while Nidhi did sewing and knitting. They belonged to different castes.

Manish was found hanging from a neem tree near Nidhi's house. When Nidhi's mother went to wake her, she found her hanging from a ceiling fan in her room.