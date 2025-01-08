Kingdom Expresses Condolences To China Over Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday extended its condolences to the and people of China following the devastating earthquake that struck southwest China on Tuesday, causing loss of life and injuries.

Sufian Qudah, the Foreign spokesperson, expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with China at this tragic time. He expressed his condolences to the families of the and wished the a speedy recovery, according to a ministry statement.

A devastating earthquake in China's remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people and damaged thousands of buildings on Tuesday, state media reported, with tremors also felt in neighbouring Nepal's capital Kathmandu and parts of India, according to AFP.

Videos published by China's state broadcaster CCTV showed houses destroyed with walls torn apart.

Rescue workers waded through rubble strewn across the ruins in the aftermath, footage showed, while some gave locals thick blankets to keep warm in sub-zero temperatures.

The quake struck rural, high-altitude Tingri County, about 80 kilometres north of Mount Everest near China's border with Nepal, at around 9:00 am (0100 GMT) on Tuesday, AFP added.